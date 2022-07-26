Martinez (knee) was not on the list of players added to the Giants' PUP list Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

He was reportedly moving well at practice all the way back in May, so it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Martinez has now almost totally put behind him the ACL tear he suffered in Week 3 of 2021. Expect him to be ready to go by Week 1 in Tennessee, and expect him to again be a high-quality option at IDP as he strives to record at least 140 tackles for the fifth time in his career.