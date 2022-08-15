Martinez (undisclosed) didn't play in Thursday's preseason opener against New England and sat out Sunday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Martinez was an active participant in camp last week, though he has reportedly been splitting practice reps with rookie Darrian Beavers. It's uncertain if Martinez is dealing with any sort of injury or if the absences are a result of the Giants opting to limit his work early on. The linebacker underwent ACL surgery last September, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he's eased into action throughout the preseason.