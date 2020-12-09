Martinez (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Despite Martinez's unavailability Wednesday, coach Joe Judge said he's hopeful Martinez will be able to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reports. While Martinez's absence would be a major blow to the surprisingly stingy Giants defense, the team has the personnel to overcome his absence, with rookie Tae Crowder likely to play a larger role at inside linebacker alongside David Mayo.