Martinez made 10 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Browns.
Martinez registered double-digit tackles for the sixth time this season, and he's now up to 128 stops through 14 games. He's tied for fourth in the league in the category, sitting just nine tackles shy of league leader Zach Cunningham. Martinez will continue to be a top-notch IDP option in Week 16 against the Ravens.
