Martinez (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Martinez is the pillar of New York's linebacker corps, so the Seahawks could have a substantially easier time moving the ball if he's unable to return Sunday. Tae Crowder and Devante Downs will be candidates to see increased defensive snaps as long as Martinez is sidelined.