Martinez (back) is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Martinez still needs to clear some pregame hurdles and is officially considered questionable. However, the Giants expect their leading tackler to be available Sunday. Martinez continues to be a top IDP option, as he's piled up 111 tackles, two sacks, five pass breakups and an interception through 12 games.
