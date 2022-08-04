Martinez (knee) was an active participant during the Giants' 11-on-11 sessions Thursday's fully-padded practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Martinez wore a red non-contact jersey during New York's voluntary OTAs in May, but he appears to be back in full after suffering a season-ending torn ACL in late September of 2021. Big Blue seems to be taking his return slowly, however, as the seventh-year linebacker did split snaps with rookie Darrian Beavers throughout Thursday's 11-on-11 sessions. Martinez collected a team-leading 151 tackles during his first season with the Giants in 2020, and he should step back into a starting role under the team's new defensive coordinator Don Martindale.