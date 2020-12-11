Martinez (back) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Martinez is the engine of the Giants' defense, having racked up 111 tackles after posting at least 144 in each of his last three seasons in Green Bay. The linebacker missed Wednesday's practice due to his back injury, but has upgraded to limited sessions since then to give himself a chance to suit up Sunday.
