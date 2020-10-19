site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Blake Martinez: Racks up 14 tackles
Oct 19, 2020
Martinez had 14 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 20-19 win over Washington.
The 26-year-old played 67 of 73 defensive snaps, and the 14 tackles mark a season high. Martinez remains a valuable IDP option with 64 total tackles (second in the
NFL), two sacks and one fumble recovery through six games. More News
