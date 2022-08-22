Martinez (undisclosed) played eight snaps in the Giants' 25-22 preseason win over Cincinnati on Sunday, notching one assisted tackle.

He wasn't on the field much, but Martinez's participation in the contest was a welcome sight after he missed the final 13 games last season with a torn ACL and sat out New York's initial preseason contest last week with an undisclosed issue. Martinez should have a three-down role in New York's defense this season and is a solid IDP target given the fact that he recorded 144 or more tackles in four straight seasons before his campaign was cut short last year.