Martinez (undisclosed) participated in practice Friday and appears in line to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Martinez missed New York's first preseason contest against New England last Thursday and also sat out multiple practices to begin the week. The linebacker got some work in Thursday, however, and appeared to be practicing fully Friday. Leonard speculates that Martinez's absence was due to an illness rather than an injury.

More News