Martinez (undisclosed) didn't participate in Friday's scrimmage, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Head coach Joe Judge didn't provide an update on why Martinez sat out, but there should be a better understanding soon. The former Packer has recorded 144-plus tackles in three straight seasons, and he's poised to start at inside linebacker with the Giants once he's healthy. If he's forced to miss any time, either Ryan Connelly or rookie T.J. Brunson will fill in.
