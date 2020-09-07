Martinez (foot) participated in individual drills Monday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Martinez has been bothered by this foot injury for a couple of weeks now, but it's encouraging that he was back in the mix seven days before the season opener versus Pittsburgh. His status should become clearer as the week progresses since the Giants will release an official practice report Thursday. Heading into his fifth season, Martinez has established himself as an IDP gem with at least 144 tackles in each of his last three seasons with Green Bay.
