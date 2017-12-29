Hart is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins with an ankle injury, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Hart was a new arrival on the injury report this week, so he may have suffered this issue in Week 16 against the Cardinals. If he can't go Sunday against Philly, expect John Greco to take over at right guard.

