Giants' Bobby Hart: Questionable to return
Hart is questionable to return to Monday's matchup against the Lions after injuring his ankle, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The injury occurred on the Giants' first drive of the game, but the severity of the issue is currently unknown. D.J. Fluker figures to fill in for Hart while he is sidelined.
