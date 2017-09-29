Play

Hart (ankle) was removed from the injury report ahead of Week 4, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

Hart missed Week 3 after hurting his ankle in Week 2. However, after fitting in limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday, he appears to be good to go moving forward.

