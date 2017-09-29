Giants' Bobby Hart: Ready for Week 4
Hart (ankle) was removed from the injury report ahead of Week 4, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.
Hart missed Week 3 after hurting his ankle in Week 2. However, after fitting in limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday, he appears to be good to go moving forward.
More News
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...