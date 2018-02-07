Hart (ankle), who was previously waived/injured by the Giants in late December, remains with the organization after he officially reverted to injured reserve Monday.

Hart's dismissal prior to the 2017 regular-season finale was one of the first transactions made by new general manager Dave Gettleman, but it appears the lineman's tenure with the Giants isn't over just yet. Even so, Hart will have a lot to prove with the new regime in the offseason if he hopes to stick around for the start of the 2018 campaign, which marks the final year of his rookie contract.