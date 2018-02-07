Giants' Bobby Hart: Remains with Giants
Hart (ankle), who was previously waived/injured by the Giants in late December, remains with the organization after he officially reverted to injured reserve Monday.
Hart's dismissal prior to the 2017 regular-season finale was one of the first transactions made by new general manager Dave Gettleman, but it appears the lineman's tenure with the Giants isn't over just yet. Even so, Hart will have a lot to prove with the new regime in the offseason if he hopes to stick around for the start of the 2018 campaign, which marks the final year of his rookie contract.
More News
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....