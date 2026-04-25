The Giants selected Jamison-Travis in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 186th overall.

Jamison-Travis spent three years at the junior college level before transferring to Auburn in 2023. He started four of 12 games for the Tigers in 2024 before emerging as a full-time starter in 2025, when he posted a career-best 35 tackles, including two tackles for a loss, plus two passes defensed across 12 games. As a rookie, Jamison-Travis figures to compete for a rotational role along New York's defensive line. Having posted just 1.0 sacks across his three years with Auburn, Jamison-Travis' production profile lacks much appeal in IDP formats.