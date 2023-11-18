McCain is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders due to an illness, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

McCain isn't traveling with the Giants due to his illness, so he'd have to recover quickly and make his way to DC in order to be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran safety has worked primarily on special teams this year, though he logged a season-high 16 defensive snaps in last week's blowout loss to Dallas. If McCain sits out Week 11, he'd miss out on the opportunity to face his former team -- he worked as a starter for the Commanders in both 2021 and 2022.