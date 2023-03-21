McCain signed a one-year contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
McCain, an eight-year veteran defensive back, is now slated to suit up for New York in 2023 following Tuesday's transaction. The 29-year-old had his two most productive seasons while playing for Washington across the last two years, as he registered 139 tackles, 14 passes defensed and four interceptions in that span.
More News
-
Bobby McCain: Time up in Washington•
-
Commanders' Bobby McCain: Switches from safety to cornerback•
-
Commanders' Bobby McCain: Leads Washington with 11 stops•
-
Commanders' Bobby McCain: Eight stops in loss•
-
Commanders' Bobby McCain: Team-leading tackler Sunday•
-
Commanders' Bobby McCain: Sticks with Washington•