Okereke (shoulder) did not practice Thursday, Dan Salamone of the Giants' official site reports.

Okereke has now missed a second consecutive practice this week with a shoulder injury, and will need to log a session in some capacity Friday if he wants a chance to suit up for Sunday's game. The starting linebacker played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Bears, logging six tackles (one solo) in the losing effort. If Okereke is unable to play Sunday, Neville Hewitt (foot) or Zaire Barnes will likely get the start.