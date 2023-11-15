Okereke (hip) did not practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Okereke played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps, as he has all season, in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. Due to that, it's hard to know how severe the injury may be or if he's really in danger of missing any time moving forward. His practice status for Thursday and Friday will be worth monitoring though as the team continues its prep for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Commanders.