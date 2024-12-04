Okereke (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

The 28-year-old linebacker appears to have sustained a back injury in the Giants' Week 13 loss to the Cowboys, despite recording nine total tackles and one pass defended over 67 defensive snaps. Okereke could be at risk of missing his first game of the season in the Week 14 matchup against the Saints if he's unable to practice, even in a limited capacity, Thursday or Friday.