Okereke tallied 11 tackles (eight solo), including two for loss, and forced a fumble while adding two pass breakups in Sunday's loss to Buffalo.

Okereke was all over the field as the New York defense repeatedly held down Buffalo's vaunted offense to keep the game close. Among his impactful plays was a Josh Allen pass he batted into the air in the second quarter, resulting in a Micah McFadden interception in Giants territory. The pair had previously teamed up for a turnover in the first quarter, when Okereke punched the ball away from Gabe Davis for a fumble that McFadden recovered. Okereke has been excellent in his first season with the Giants, recording a team-high 53 tackles (including five for loss) along with an interception and two forced fumbles through six contests.