Okereke registered five tackles (four solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 40-0 loss to the Cowboys.

Despite the blowout, Okereke played in all 55 defensive snaps. He managed to knock the ball out of the hands of running back Tony Pollard in the red zone but the defense wasn't able to pounce on the loose ball. Okereke and the Giants will look to reverse their fortunes in Week 2 as they hit the road to face the Cardinals on Sunday.