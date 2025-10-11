default-cbs-image
Okereke recorded six tackles (two solo) and one pass defensed in Thursday's 34-17 win over the Eagles.

Okereke was on the field for 100 percent of defensive snaps for the third straight game, though it was one of his least productive games of the season. Nevertheless, he has recorded double-digit stops in three of six games this season and is one of the top IDP options every week.

