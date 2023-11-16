Okereke (hip) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Okereke did not practice Wednesday, so his limited participation Thursday indicates he's made some progress. However, if he's unable to upgrade to full participation Friday, he'll probably carry an injury designation into the weekend.
