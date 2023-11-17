Okereke (hip) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

New York's leading tackler was able to log limited practice sessions both Thursday and Friday after recording a DNP on Wednesday, and it now seems as if he's been able to move past his hip issue. Okereke has been a bright spot on a 2-8 Giants team, recording 91 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles thus far.