Okereke is expected to sign a four-year $40 million deal with the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Okereke will also get $22 million in guaranteed money. His tackle total increased in each of his years with the Colts, and last year, he recorded 151 stops. Although he was listed as a weak-side linebacker in Indianapolis, his exact position with New York is unclear. However, expect New York to use his speed to weaponize him as a tackler. He should be a high-end IDP option on his new team.
More News
-
Colts' Bobby Okereke: Notches 151 tackles in 2022•
-
Colts' Bobby Okereke: Tops career year with huge outing•
-
Colts' Bobby Okereke: Logs nine tackles in loss•
-
Colts' Bobby Okereke: Reaches game-high 12 stops•
-
Colts' Bobby Okereke: Pedestrian outing in blowout•
-
Colts' Bobby Okereke: Produces nine stops Sunday•