Okereke is expected to sign a four-year $40 million deal with the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Okereke will also get $22 million in guaranteed money. His tackle total increased in each of his years with the Colts, and last year, he recorded 151 stops. Although he was listed as a weak-side linebacker in Indianapolis, his exact position with New York is unclear. However, expect New York to use his speed to weaponize him as a tackler. He should be a high-end IDP option on his new team.

