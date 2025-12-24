default-cbs-image
Okereke logged 13 tackles (seven solo) during the Giants' loss versus the Vikings on Sunday.

Okereke had a solid outing despite the loss, as he led the team in tackles and has now racked up double-digit stops in five games. The 29-year-old has totaled 130 tackles (70 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 15 appearances this season.

