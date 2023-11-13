Okereke tallied 11 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

New York was blown out by Dallas for the second time this season, but that didn't impact Okereke's ability to rack up stops. He finished with double-digit tackles for the fifth time on the campaign, and he's up to a team-best 91 stops through 10 games. Okereke has established a reliable fantasy floor, as he's recorded at least seven tackles in all but one of his appearances this season.