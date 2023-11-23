Okereke (hip) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
After being listed as a non-participant Wednesday, Okereke appears to be trending in the right direction. He underwent X-rays following Sunday's win at Washington, but he appears to have avoided anything serious. More clarity on his status for Week 12 will come following Friday's final injury report.
More News
-
Giants' Bobby Okereke: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Giants' Bobby Okereke: Racks up 14 stops Week 11•
-
Giants' Bobby Okereke: In line to play Sunday•
-
Giants' Bobby Okereke: Gets back to practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Bobby Okereke: Dealing with hip injury•
-
Giants' Bobby Okereke: Leads team with 11 tackles Week 10•