Giants' Bobby Okereke: Logs seven tackles vs. Patriots
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okereke registered seven tackles (five solo) in the Giants' loss to the Patriots on Monday.
Okereke finished the game tied with Dane Belton for the third most tackles on the team behind Zaire Barnes' 11 (eight solo) and Paulson Adebo's 10 (eight solo). The 29-year-old has now recorded at least six tackles in all but one of his appearances, bringing his season total to 110 (61 solo).
