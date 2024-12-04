Okereke didn't practice Wednesday due to a back injury, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

The 28-year-old linebacker appears to have sustained the injury during the Giants' Week 13 loss to the Cowboys, despite recording nine total tackles and one pass breakup over 67 defensive snaps. Okereke could be at risk of missing his first game of the season in the Week 14 matchup against the Saints if he's unable to upgrade to at least limited practice participation by Friday.