Okereke (back) is sidelined at practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Okereke missed his first game of the 2024 regular season Week 14, and it looks like he could be a candidate to remain sidelined against the Ravens on Sunday. Darius Muasau, who recorded eight tackles (seven solo) in Week 14, will be in line to draw another start versus Baltimore if Okereke can't go.