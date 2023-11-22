Okereke (hip) will not participate at practice Wednesday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Okereke also underwent X-rays following Sunday's win at Washington, but the exact severity of his injury is still unclear at this point. If he can't practice Thursday or Friday, he'll likely end up being sidelined in Week 12.
