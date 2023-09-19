Okereke recorded eight tackles (five solo), including one for loss, in Sunday's Week 2 win over the Cardinals.

Okereke finished second on New York in tackles behind Jason Pinnock's 13. Okereke has played every defensive snaps for the Giants through two contests, accumulating 13 total tackles (nine solo) and a forced fumble. He set a career high with 151 stops over 17 games with Indianapolis last season.