Okereke (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Okereke will miss his third straight contest. Darius Muasau and Micah McFadden started at linebacker last Sunday against the Ravens and should do so once again this week. Okereke's next chance to suit up will be next Sunday against his former Colts teammates.