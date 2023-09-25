Okereke recorded nine tackles (six solo) during Thursday's 30-12 loss at San Francisco.

Okereke saw a season-high in snaps and tackles in Week 3 in a game where the 49ers possessed the ball for more than 39 minutes. He was also second on his squad in tackles, and he's easily on pace for the third consecutive 100-tackle season of his career. He'll be in line to see a heavy dose of Kenneth Walker in Week 4 versus Seattle.