Okereke finished with 10 tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's Week 17 loss to the Rams.

Okereke led the Giants in stops Sunday, recording his eighth double-digit tackle effort of the season. He also tallied 1.5 sacks after coming into the contest with no sacks since 2021. Getting to the quarterback isn't a frequent part of his role, but Okereke has been a standout IDP option throughout his first season in New York, and he needs nine tackles in the team's regular-season finale to match his career-best mark of 151.