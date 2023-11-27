Okereke notched eight tackles (seven solo) and picked off a pass against New England in Sunday's Week 12 10-7 win.

Okereke suffered a partial rib fracture and a dislocated pinky finger against Washington last week, but he entered Sunday's contest without an injury designation following a DNP/LP/LP practice progression during Week 12 prep. The veteran linebacker met his usual level of excellence despite the injuries, finishing in a tie for second on the Giants in stops and picking off his second pass of the year. Given the eventual winning margin of just three points, Okereke's interception in the second quarter was a game-changer, as it came with the Patriots driving deep into New York territory. Okereke returned the pick 55 yards to New England's 26 yard line, and the Giants scored their only touchdown of the contest six plays later. Okereke will get some much-earned rest and a chance to further heal from the rib and finger issues with New York on bye Week 13.