Giants' Bobby Okereke: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okereke (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.
Okereke upgraded from DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday to a limited session Friday, giving himself a chance to suit up for the Week 11 contest. The veteran linebacker is an integral part of the Giants' defense, recording 88 total tackles (eighth-most in the NFL), including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defended across 10 games this season. If he's unable to play Sunday, Neville Hewitt could have an expanded role on New York's defense.
