Giants' Bobby Okereke: Racks up 10 stops in Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okereke tallied 10 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Okereke paced New York in tackles while notching his third double-digit tally of the campaign. Through five weeks, the veteran linebacker has compiled 48 stops and one defensed pass.
More News
-
Giants' Bobby Okereke: Limited production in Week 4•
-
Giants' Bobby Okereke: Steady again Sunday•
-
Giants' Bobby Okereke: Racks up double-digit stops again•
-
Giants' Bobby Okereke: Racks up 16 stops in opener•
-
Giants' Bobby Okereke: Healthy again•
-
Giants' Bobby Okereke: Dealing with herniated disc•