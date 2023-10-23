Okereke tallied 11 tackles (seven solo) and a pass breakup Sunday in a 14-7 Week 7 victory against the Commanders.

Okereke paced New York in stops in another strong effort. The former Colt linebacker has registered double-digit tackles in each of his past four contests, with Sunday's 11 tying his season-high mark. Okereke posted a career-best 151 stops last season and could certainly challenge that mark in his first campaign with the Giants -- he has 64 tackles through seven contests in 2023.