Okereke tallied 11 tackles (seven solo) and a pass breakup Sunday in a 14-7 Week 7 victory against the Commanders.
Okereke paced New York in stops in another strong effort. The former Colt linebacker has registered double-digit tackles in each of his past four contests, with Sunday's 11 tying his season-high mark. Okereke posted a career-best 151 stops last season and could certainly challenge that mark in his first campaign with the Giants -- he has 64 tackles through seven contests in 2023.
