Okereke recorded 11 tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 20-17 loss against the Panthers.
As usual, Okereke paced Giants linebackers in snaps (55) in Week 10, and he posted nine-plus tackles for his third consecutive game. He projects as a solid IDP option in most formats for the home stretch of the season.
