Okereke tallied 14 tackles (six solo) and forced two fumbles against Washington in a 31-19 victory Sunday.

Okereke battled a hip issue during practice this week but was cleared to play coming into the weekend. The talented linebacker showed no ill effects from the injury, posting a season-high 14 stops to lead New York. Okereke also forced two fumbles, one of which was recovered by the Giants as Washington was driving down the field late in the third quarter. Okereke has been a strong IDP play with six double-digit tackle efforts in his 11 contests so far this season.