Okereke recorded 16 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's Week 1 loss to Washington.

Okereke's 16 tackles were more than any other player in Week 1 (pending Monday night's game). The hefty total also marked the second-highest tally of his career (he had 17 stops in a contest November 19, 2023). Okereke was limited to 12 games last season and snapped a three-year streak of reaching triple-digit tackles, but he's off to a fast start in his quest to reach that mark again in 2025.