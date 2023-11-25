OKereke (hip) carries no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reported Friday that Okereke is dealing with a partial rib fracture as well as a dislocated pinky finger he sustained against the Commanders in Week 11. Okereke missed Wednesday's practice while dealing with hip and rib injuries, but he logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday and is set to suit up Sunday. He had a season-high 14 tackles against Washington and has played every single defensive snap this season.