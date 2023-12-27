Okereke finished Monday's loss to the Eagles with 10 tackles (eight solo) and a deflected pass.

Okereke has been excellent in his first season with the Giants, though his tackle output had been on the decline prior to Monday, and he posted a season-low three stops Week 15 versus Indianapolis. The fifth-year linebacker bounced back with 10 tackles against Philadelphia, tying for the team lead and marking his seventh double-digit tackle effort of the campaign. Okereke ranks 10th in the NFL with 132 stops on the season, and he has a chance of reaching his career-best mark of 151 tackles, which he set last year with the Colts.