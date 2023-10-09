Okereke returned an interception seven yards and added 10 tackles (four solo) in a loss to Miami on Sunday.

Okereke notched his fourth career pickoff in the third quarter when he intercepted a Tua Tagovailoa pass that was intended for Jaylen Waddle. Okereke also recorded 10 tackles in the loss, matching the season-high mark he set last week against Seattle. The fifth-year linebacker has posted 42 stops across five games in his first year as a Giant.